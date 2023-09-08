The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 22.0% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .261 AVG .259 .329 OBP .333 .326 SLG .371 9 XBH 17 3 HR 4 18 RBI 20 39/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings