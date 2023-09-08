Based on our computer projections, the Illinois Fighting Illini will defeat the Kansas Jayhawks when the two teams play at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Friday, September 8, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Kansas vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+3.5) Under (57.5) Illinois 28, Kansas 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Jayhawks haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Kansas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

All one of the Jayhawks' games have hit the over this season.

The average total for Kansas games this season has been 60.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Illini based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Fighting Illini have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Illinois games this season have averaged an over/under of 45.5 points, 12 less than the point total in this matchup.

Jayhawks vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 48 17 48 17 -- -- Illinois 30 28 30 28 -- --

