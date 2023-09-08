The Atlanta Dream (18-20) travel to face the Washington Mystics (18-20) after losing nine road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ION

Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena



Key Stats for Mystics vs. Dream

The 80.4 points per game Washington averages are only 3.6 fewer points than Atlanta gives up (84.0).

This season, Washington has a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 42.9% of shots Atlanta's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Mystics shoot better than 42.9% from the field, they are 11-7 overall.

Washington shoots 33.4% from three-point range, 0.1% higher than the 33.3% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Mystics have a 9-7 record when the team connects on more than 33.3% of their three-point shots.

Washington averages 32.3 rebounds a contest, 3.7 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 80.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 80.4 they've scored this year.

Washington has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, allowing 80.0 points per game during its last 10 contests compared to the 80.7 points per game its opponents are averaging in the 2023 season.

The Mystics are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 9.0 threes per game and shooting 36.6% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.7 makes and 33.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

Mystics Injuries