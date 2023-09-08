How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 127 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 603 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 987 as a team.
- Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (7-10) for his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- He has eight quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- In 26 starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Mitch Keller
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Thomas Hatch
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.