Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 127 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 603 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 987 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (7-10) for his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has eight quality starts in 26 chances this season.

In 26 starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Thomas Hatch

