Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) will go head to head against the Washington Nationals (63-77) at Nationals Park on Friday, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.31 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (7-10, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 71, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 38-24 record (winning 61.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-2 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Nationals have won in 54, or 43.2%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 43 times in 94 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

