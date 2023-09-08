Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lane Thomas is among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Friday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 153 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.334/.484 so far this season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has recorded 146 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 77 runs.
- He has a .277/.325/.403 slash line so far this year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
