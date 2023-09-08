Mookie Betts is just one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) prep for the Washington Nationals (63-77) on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.28 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.31 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (7-10, 4.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings during 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Gore heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across nine games.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Sheehan has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.