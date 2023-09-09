The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .194 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.
  • In 53 of 112 games this year (47.3%) Call has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (13.4%).
  • Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Call has driven home a run in 25 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 58
.197 AVG .191
.291 OBP .310
.298 SLG .284
11 XBH 9
3 HR 4
23 RBI 13
35/24 K/BB 38/26
4 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Miller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
