On Saturday, Dominic Smith (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .258 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 80 of 128 games this season (62.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 28 games this season (21.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.8%).

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (35.2%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .256 AVG .259 .324 OBP .333 .321 SLG .371 9 XBH 17 3 HR 4 18 RBI 20 39/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings