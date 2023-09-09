The Hampton Pirates (1-0) visit the Norfolk State Spartans (0-1) at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Hampton is averaging 35 points per game offensively this year (27th in the FCS), and is giving up 31 points per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. Norfolk State ranks 47th in the FCS with 24 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 60th with 33 points given up per contest on defense.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

Hampton Norfolk State 434 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (66th) 411 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 279 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (52nd) 155 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 155 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 114 yards (114 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Darran Butts has racked up 103 yards on 14 carries, scoring one time.

TK Paisant has hauled in two catches for 47 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Romon Copeland has hauled in three receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Paul Woods has hauled in four receptions for 30 yards, an average of 30 yards per game.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns leads Norfolk State with 166 yards on 10-of-27 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 28 rushing yards (28 ypg) on eight carries.

Lex Henry's team-high 71 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 11 receiving yards (11 per game) on two catches with one touchdown.

Jason Wonodi has run for 30 yards across one carries.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 83 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Aaron Moore has put up a 63-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on four targets.

