The Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) host the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

James Madison has the 42nd-ranked offense this year (38 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with just 3 points allowed per game. This season has been ugly for Virginia on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up just 201 total yards per game (seventh-worst) and allowing 499 total yards per game (15th-worst).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts

James Madison vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

James Madison vs. Virginia Key Statistics

James Madison Virginia 436 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (127th) 208 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 499 (107th) 261 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95 (105th) 175 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 106 (125th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 144 yards (144 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 12 times for 125 yards (125 per game).

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown.

Reggie Brown's 77 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has collected three receptions and one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has grabbed two passes while averaging 29 yards per game.

Maxwell Moss' two grabs are good enough for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has recored 94 passing yards, or 94 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball seven times for 39 yards (39 per game).

Perris Jones has racked up 39 yards (on seven attempts) with one touchdown.

Malachi Fields' 63 receiving yards (63 yards per game) are a team high. He has four receptions on seven targets.

Malik Washington has recorded 29 receiving yards (29 yards per game) on four receptions.

Suderian Harrison's one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

