Joey Meneses vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .276 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Meneses has had an RBI in 45 games this season (33.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 53 of 133 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|62
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.328
|OBP
|.321
|.417
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|39
|52/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
