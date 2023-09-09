Keibert Ruiz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
  • Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (40 of 117), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 59
.252 AVG .262
.293 OBP .329
.390 SLG .440
18 XBH 18
6 HR 11
27 RBI 32
25/9 K/BB 22/21
0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Miller (9-3) to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
