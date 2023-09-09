CUSA opponents will do battle when the Liberty Flames (1-0) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Liberty vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 42, New Mexico State 23

Liberty 42, New Mexico State 23 Liberty has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Flames have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

This is the first time New Mexico State will play as an underdog this season.

The Aggies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-9.5)



Liberty (-9.5) Thus far this season, Liberty is undefeated against the spread.

New Mexico State is winless versus the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Together, the two teams combine for 78 points per game, 25.5 points more than the total of 52.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

