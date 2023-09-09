The Liberty Flames (1-0) host a CUSA battle against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty is compiling 389 yards per game on offense (71st in the FBS), and rank 68th on defense, yielding 328 yards allowed per game. New Mexico State ranks 27th in the FBS with 44 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 95th with 31 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Liberty New Mexico State 389 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 554 (3rd) 328 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (118th) 246 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (22nd) 143 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (26th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 143 yards, completing 55% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 82 yards (82 ypg) on 19 carries.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards (78 per game).

Treon Sibley's team-high 56 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of five targets).

Aaron Bedgood has put together a 30-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Vaughn Blue has a total of 20 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws and scoring one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 565 yards (282.5 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 21 yards .

Star Thomas is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 138 yards, or 69 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Thomas has also chipped in with five catches for 52 yards.

Ahmonte Watkins has racked up 116 yards (on six carries) with two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has racked up 150 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jordin Parker has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 103 yards (51.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Trent Hudson's five receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 97 yards (48.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

