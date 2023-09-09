Oddsmakers give the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) the edge when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 6 points. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

On offense, Louisiana ranks 42nd in the FBS with 38 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 33rd in points allowed (187 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Old Dominion ranks 100th in the FBS (17 points per game), and it is 105th on the other side of the ball (36 points allowed per game).

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -6 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff last season posted 2,919 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Blake Watson produced 897 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

The passing attack was also boosted by the receiving skills of Watson, who grabbed 37 balls (on 47 targets) for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Ali Jennings turned 87 targets into 54 catches, 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

As an important part of the pass game, Javon Harvey piled up 573 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Last year Jason Henderson compiled 122 tackles, three TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 12 games.

On defense, R'Tarriun Johnson delivered two sacks to go with three TFL, 62 tackles, and one interception.

Tre Hawkins III collected two interceptions to go along with 41 tackles and two passes defended in 12 games.

The contributions of Terry Jones, who played in 12 games, included one sack to go with four TFL, 42 tackles, and two interceptions.

