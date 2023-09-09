The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Louisiana ranks 55th in total offense this season (429 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 429 yards allowed per game. Old Dominion ranks 101st in the FBS with 17 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 36 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Old Dominion Louisiana 295 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (66th) 368 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (10th) 201 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (38th) 94 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (73rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 94 yards on 13-of-25 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 81 yards.

Keshawn Wicks has rushed for 73 yards on 14 carries.

Obie Sanni has racked up 18 receiving yards on two receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Isiah Paige has put together a 17-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on four targets.

Dominic Dutton has racked up 16 reciving yards (16 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has 223 yards passing for Louisiana, completing 43.8% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 29 rushing yards (29 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dre'lyn Washington has racked up 88 yards on eight carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 49 yards on nine attempts.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in two catches for 58 yards (58 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Terrance Carter has put together a 42-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on two targets.

Neal Johnson has racked up three receptions for 38 yards, an average of 38 yards per game.

