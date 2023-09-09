The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) are heavily favored, by 29.5 points, facing the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Richmond matchup.

Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Richmond vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

