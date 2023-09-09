Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the James Madison Dukes and Virginia Cavaliers match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Dukes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on James Madison vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Virginia vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-6) Over (40.5) James Madison 30, Virginia 18

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

One of the Cavaliers' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for Virginia this year is 15.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes have no wins against the spread this year.

James Madison has not covered a spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites (0-1).

The average total for James Madison games this season has been 52.5, 12.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 38.0 3.0 38.0 3.0 -- -- Virginia 13.0 49.0 -- -- -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.