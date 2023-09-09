The James Madison Dukes (1-0) visit the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

James Madison ranks 51st in total offense this year (436 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 436 yards allowed per game. Virginia has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 20th-worst in points per game (13) this season and 12th-worst in points surrendered per game (49).

Virginia vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Virginia James Madison 201 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (60th) 499 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (15th) 95 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 261 (16th) 106 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has compiled 94 yards on 52.9% passing this season.

Kobe Pace is his team's leading rusher with seven carries for 39 yards, or 39 per game.

Perris Jones has rushed for 39 yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Malachi Fields leads his squad with 63 receiving yards on four receptions.

Malik Washington has collected 29 receiving yards (29 yards per game) on four receptions.

Suderian Harrison's one catch (on one target) has netted him 11 yards (11 ypg).

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 144 passing yards for James Madison, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 125 yards on the ground.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown.

Reggie Brown's 77 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has totaled three catches and one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has put up a 29-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on three targets.

Maxwell Moss has a total of 23 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes and scoring one touchdown.

