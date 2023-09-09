The Bucknell Bison (0-1) and the VMI Keydets (1-0) square off at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Bucknell is putting up 208.0 yards per game on offense this season (99th in the FCS), and is giving up 436.0 yards per game (75th) on defense. VMI ranks 85th in the FCS with 12.0 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 7.0 points per game.

VMI vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

VMI vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

VMI Bucknell 412.0 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.0 (101st) 184.0 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.0 (68th) 173.0 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.0 (105th) 239.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 239 yards (239.0 ypg) while completing 63% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also run for 15 yards .

Rashad Raymond's team-high 62 rushing yards have come on 12 carries. He also leads the team with 33 receiving yards (33.0 per game) on five catches.

Hunter Rice has totaled 40 yards on 14 carries.

Aidan Twombly has totaled three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 83 (83.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times.

Chance Knox has recorded 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) on five receptions.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has compiled 140 yards (140.0 ypg) on 13-of-19 passing this season. In addition, he's added 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Rushawn Baker, has carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards (43.0 per game).

Coleman Bennett has piled up 22 yards on 10 attempts.

Damian Harris' leads his squad with 61 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of four targets).

Eric Weatherly has put together a 20-yard season so far, reeling in three passes on three targets.

Adam Barakat has been the target of two passes and racked up two catches for 19 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per contest.

