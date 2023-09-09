Sun Belt Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
If you are looking for information on the best bets in Sun Belt action in Week 2, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Texas State vs. UTSA matchup, and taking Texas State (+13.5) over UTSA on the spread. See more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.
Bet on all Sun Belt games with BetMGM!
Best Week 2 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Texas State +13.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas State by 18.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Appalachian State +19.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 8.5 points
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UAB +7.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 2.6 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your Sun Belt spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 2 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 67.5 - Texas State vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 52.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 40.5 - James Madison vs. Virginia
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Marshall vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Total: 49.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 2 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas State
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|42.0 / 31.0
|441.0 / 524.0
|UL Monroe
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|17.0 / 13.0
|299.0 / 283.0
|Marshall
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|21.0 / 17.0
|413.0 / 300.0
|James Madison
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|38.0 / 3.0
|436.0 / 208.0
|Georgia Southern
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|34.0 / 0.0
|473.0 / 212.0
|Louisiana
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|38.0 / 13.0
|429.0 / 187.0
|Appalachian State
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|45.0 / 24.0
|394.0 / 360.0
|Southern Miss
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|40.0 / 14.0
|441.0 / 226.0
|Troy
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|48.0 / 30.0
|540.0 / 240.0
|Georgia State
|1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|42.0 / 35.0
|424.0 / 520.0
|Coastal Carolina
|0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|13.0 / 27.0
|345.0 / 417.0
|Old Dominion
|0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|17.0 / 36.0
|295.0 / 368.0
|South Alabama
|0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|17.0 / 37.0
|265.0 / 436.0
|Arkansas State
|0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|0.0 / 73.0
|208.0 / 642.0
Watch Sun Belt games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.