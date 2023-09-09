According to our computer model, the William & Mary Tribe will defeat the Wofford Terriers when the two teams come together at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

William & Mary vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-26.8) 54.4 William & Mary 41, Wofford 14

Week 2 CAA Predictions

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are winless against the spread this year.

The Tribe and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Tribe vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 34.0 24.0 -- -- 34.0 24.0 Wofford 7.0 45.0 -- -- 7.0 45.0

