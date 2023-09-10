C.J. Abrams vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 2-for-3 with a triple) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (36 of 131), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (56 of 131), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.291
|.421
|SLG
|.410
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|50/18
|K/BB
|53/7
|21
|SB
|20
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
