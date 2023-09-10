How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights (2022)
- The Commanders racked up 7.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Cardinals surrendered (26.4) last year.
- The Commanders racked up just 18.6 fewer yards per game (330.3) than the Cardinals gave up per outing (348.9) last year.
- Washington rushed for 126.1 yards per game last year, just 7.5 more yards than the 118.6 Arizona allowed per outing.
- The Commanders turned the ball over 23 times last year, three more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (20).
Commanders Home Performance (2022)
- The Commanders put up 17.8 points per game in home games (1.1 less than their overall average), and gave up 19 at home (1.2 less than overall).
- The Commanders accumulated 323.6 yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 295.6 at home (nine less than overall).
- In home games, Washington accumulated 196.9 passing yards per game and conceded 195.7. That's less than it gained overall (204.2), and more than it allowed (191.3).
- At home, the Commanders accumulated 126.7 rushing yards per game and conceded 99.9. That's more than they gained overall (126.1), and less than they allowed (113.3).
- The Commanders converted 34.5% of third downs at home (0.7% lower than their overall average), and gave up 29.5% at home (2.4% lower than overall).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
