The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Cowboys 3 45.5 -175 +145

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

  • In seven games last season, the Cowboys and their opponents scored more than 45.5 combined points.
  • Dallas had an average point total of 44.2 in its matchups last season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, the Cowboys were 9-7-0 last season.
  • The Cowboys won nine of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (75%).
  • Dallas had a 6-3 record last year (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

New York Giants

  • The Giants' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in seven of 17 outings.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests last year was 42.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.
  • The Giants' record against the spread last season was 13-4-0.
  • The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
  • New York had a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 7
Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 7
Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1
Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7
ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9
Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6
ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0
Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

