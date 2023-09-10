Sportsbooks give the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) the edge when they visit the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in a matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium. Dallas is favored by 3 points. This game has a point total of 46.5.

Before the Cowboys meet the Giants, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The Giants' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dallas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Insights

Dallas had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Cowboys had an ATS record of 5-5 as 3-point favorites or more last year.

Last season, nine of Dallas' 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, New York was 13-4-0 last year.

The Giants were an underdog by 3 points or more 12 times last year, and covered the spread in nine of those matchups.

New York had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Cowboys Player Props

Giants Player Props

