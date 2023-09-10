Should you bet on Hayden Hurst scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Hurst tacked on 414 receiving yards on 52 catches (68 targets) with two TDs last season. He averaged 31.8 yards per game.

Hurst had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 13 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Hayden Hurst Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 8 5 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 7 5 24 0 Week 3 @Jets 2 1 7 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 3 27 1 Week 5 @Ravens 7 6 53 1 Week 6 @Saints 3 3 21 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 48 0 Week 8 @Browns 4 4 42 0 Week 9 Panthers 5 5 35 0 Week 11 @Steelers 3 2 28 0 Week 12 @Titans 9 6 57 0 Week 13 Chiefs 3 2 12 0 Week 18 Ravens 5 4 14 0 Wild Card Ravens 6 4 45 0 Divisional @Bills 6 5 59 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 5 4 37 0

