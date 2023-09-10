The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .276 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

In 92 of 133 games this season (69.2%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.8%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season (39.8%), including 10 multi-run games (7.5%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 62 .283 AVG .270 .328 OBP .321 .417 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 39 52/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

