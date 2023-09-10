Keibert Ruiz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 75 of 118 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41 games this year (34.7%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.262
|.291
|OBP
|.329
|.386
|SLG
|.440
|18
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|32
|26/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
