Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the eighth-most passing yards last year, 231.9 per game.

Shenault's stat line last year included 27 catches for 272 yards and one TD, averaging 20.9 yards per game on 32 targets.

Shenault vs. the Falcons

Shenault vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 25.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 25.3 REC YPG / REC TD Against Atlanta last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Falcons last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Atlanta gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

The Falcons were the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 231.9 passing yards per game.

The Falcons' defense was ranked 23rd in the league with 26 passing TDs allowed last year.

Panthers Player Previews

Laviska Shenault Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (0)

Shenault Receiving Insights

Shenault did not hit the over on any receiving yards prop bets last year.

Last season he picked up 8.5 yards per target (32 targets, 272 yards).

In one of 13 games last season, Shenault had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Shenault's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/2/2022 Week 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/30/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/10/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/18/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

