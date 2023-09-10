Miles Sanders Week 1 Preview vs. the Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons conceded the 10th-most rushing yards last year, 130.2 per game.
Sanders tallied 1,269 yards rushing and 11 TDs on the ground during last year's campaign.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sanders and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sanders vs. the Falcons
- Sanders vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the ground game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Falcons last season.
- In terms of run defense, Atlanta gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.
- In the running game, the Falcons allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- The Falcons were the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense last year by giving up 130.2 yards per game on the ground.
- A season ago, the Falcons ranked 17th in NFL play in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!
Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Falcons
- Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-118)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Sanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sanders Rushing Insights
- Last year Sanders hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 17 opportunities).
- The Panthers ran 48.6% passing plays and 51.4% running plays last year. They were 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- In eight games last year, Sanders ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Sanders' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Lions
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|13 ATT / 96 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|17 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|15 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|27 ATT / 134 YDS / 2 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|15 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|18 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|9 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|11/3/2022
|Week 9
|17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/14/2022
|Week 10
|12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|13 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|21 ATT / 143 YDS / 2 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|10 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|17 ATT / 144 YDS / 2 TDs
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|21 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|12 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|17 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|11 ATT / 42 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.