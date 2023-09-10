Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) and Washington Nationals (64-78) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Trevor Williams (6-9) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

The Nationals have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 20-20 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (615 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule