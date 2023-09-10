How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Clayton Kershaw will look to slow down Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when they square off against his Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 130 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.
- Washington is 23rd in baseball, slugging .395.
- The Nationals have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).
- Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (615 total).
- The Nationals are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals strike out the least in MLB, averaging 7.1 per game.
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington's 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.454).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- Williams is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Williams heads into the game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Mitch Keller
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Mitch Keller
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Johan Oviedo
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
