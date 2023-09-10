When the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) match up with the Washington Nationals (64-78) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+165). A 10-run over/under is set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-9, 5.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -198 +164 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -200 +165 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 72 (62.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 21-11 (winning 65.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Nationals have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 20-20 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.