The Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) will look to Max Muncy, riding a two-game homer streak, when they face the Washington Nationals (64-78) and Lane Thomas, who has homered in four games in a row. It begins at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Nationals Park.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-9, 5.21 ERA).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-9, 5.21 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .289 against him.

Williams has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams heads into the matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 27 outings this season.

Trevor Williams vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is 11th in the league with 1234 total hits and second in MLB play with 793 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and are second in all of MLB with 221 home runs.

Williams has a 0 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kershaw has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

