Will Terrace Marshall Jr. cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Marshall reeled in 28 passes last year en route to 490 yards and one score.

In one of 13 games last year, Marshall had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 49ers 4 4 30 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 3 2 31 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9 4 87 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 3 53 1 Week 10 Falcons 2 1 43 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 76 0 Week 12 Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 51 0 Week 16 Lions 3 2 55 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 15 0 Week 18 @Saints 3 2 23 0

