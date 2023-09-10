Travis Blankenhorn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate

Blankenhorn is hitting .227 with a home run and four walks.

Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 .227 AVG - .346 OBP - .364 SLG - 1 XBH - 1 HR - 1 RBI - 4/4 K/BB - 0 SB -

Dodgers Pitching Rankings