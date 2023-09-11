After going 2-for-3 with a triple in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Andre Jackson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

In 82 of 131 games this season (62.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 131), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .291 .421 SLG .410 22 XBH 21 9 HR 7 28 RBI 26 50/18 K/BB 53/7 21 SB 20

Pirates Pitching Rankings