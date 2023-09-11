Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Craig County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Craig County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Craig County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Auburn High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Montcalm High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
