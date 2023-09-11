On Monday, Dominic Smith (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of them.
  • In 5.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.5% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (34.9%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 62
.256 AVG .259
.322 OBP .333
.319 SLG .371
9 XBH 17
3 HR 4
19 RBI 20
41/18 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Jackson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 5.21 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.