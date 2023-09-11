The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

In 69.4% of his 134 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 134), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 45 games this season (33.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season (53 of 134), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 62 .282 AVG .270 .327 OBP .321 .414 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 39 55/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings