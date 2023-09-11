Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 154 hits and an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 101 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (51 of 138), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 76 times this year (55.1%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 68 .321 AVG .244 .358 OBP .305 .539 SLG .429 32 XBH 27 13 HR 11 45 RBI 32 62/13 K/BB 91/20 12 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings