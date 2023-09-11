Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with 154 hits and an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 101 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
  • In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Thomas has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (51 of 138), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 76 times this year (55.1%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 68
.321 AVG .244
.358 OBP .305
.539 SLG .429
32 XBH 27
13 HR 11
45 RBI 32
62/13 K/BB 91/20
12 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Jackson (1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
