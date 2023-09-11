Luis Garcia vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Luis Garcia (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .256.
- Garcia has had a hit in 58 of 102 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (32.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.8%).
- He has scored in 37 games this year (36.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.239
|AVG
|.274
|.268
|OBP
|.312
|.343
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|26
|20/9
|K/BB
|31/12
|4
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
