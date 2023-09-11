Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Montgomery County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Auburn High School at Craig County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

7:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: New Castle, VA

New Castle, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Stone Bridge High School at Quince Orchard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg, MD How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Eastern Montgomery High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Riner, VA

Riner, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockbridge County High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at Christiansburg High School