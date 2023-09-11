Ke'Bryan Hayes and C.J. Abrams will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 130 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 618 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.458 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (9-13) will make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 28 starts this season, Corbin has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Brandon Woodruff

