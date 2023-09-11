The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) host the Washington Nationals (64-79) to start a four-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET on Monday. The Pirates are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Nationals a series loss to the Dodgers.

The Nationals will look to Patrick Corbin (9-13, 6.31), while the Pirates' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.

Nationals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 28 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.

Corbin is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Corbin has put up 26 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Pirates

He will take the hill against a Pirates offense that is batting .236 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .389 (25th in the league) with 140 total home runs (27th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Pirates this season, Corbin has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out two.

