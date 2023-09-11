At +15000, the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Panthers were 5-4. On the road, they won just two games.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (33.3 per game).

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1600 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +30000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +10000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1100 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2200 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

