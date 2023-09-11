Support your favorite local high school football team in Suffolk County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lakeland High School at Manor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11

6:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School