The Washington Nationals and Travis Blankenhorn, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate

Blankenhorn has a home run and four walks while hitting .227.

Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this year (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 .227 AVG - .346 OBP - .364 SLG - 1 XBH - 1 HR - 1 RBI - 4/4 K/BB - 0 SB -

Pirates Pitching Rankings